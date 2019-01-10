York County residents could see the first significant snowfall of the season this weekend, according to forecasters.

Both the National Weather Service and AccuWeather are anticipating 1 to 3 inches of snow starting Saturday, Jan. 12, into Sunday, Jan. 13.

“This will be the first plowable snow since the winter officially started Dec. 1," John Banghoff, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said Thursday, Jan. 10.

The meteorological winter starts on Dec. 1, so the several inches York saw on Nov. 15 fell during autumn.

Tom Kines, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather, said the York County area is on the northern fringes of a snowstorm. More snowfall is expected south of Pennsylvania, he said.

“If you have traveling plans this weekend, you’re better off traveling north than south,” he said.

Snowfall: Both Banghoff and Kines said the snow is likely going to start falling in York County later in the afternoon Saturday and continue into Sunday morning.

Banghoff said the snow will be "off and on," and the snow will be light.

“We’re not expecting significant rapid accumulations," he said.

Kines said the snow should be light and fluffy.

"We're not looking at a wet snow that can be a bear," he said, adding that it shouldn't be brutal for shoveling.

Both meteorologists said snow is expected to stop Sunday morning.

Kines said areas south of Pennsylvania, such as central Virginia, could see 6 inches of snow or more.

He said areas north of Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania could have very little to no snow.

After Sunday, Kines said, there shouldn't be any storms to deal with in the beginning of the week.

On Thursday, AccuWeather was forecasting highs in the low 40s for next week.

