York County residents could see a few inches of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Michael Colbert, meteorologist for the weather service in State College, said the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 9, that there could be anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow starting Saturday, Jan. 12, into Sunday, Jan. 13.

"There is still quite a bit of uncertainty as far as the storm goes," he said.

He said it looks like snow will fall from mid-afternoon Saturday through Sunday morning.

Colbert said it looks very likely that the East Coast will be hit by a storm this weekend, and that southern Pennsylvania could see some light snow from it.

He said the heaviest precipitation will likely be to the south of York County.

Colbert urged people to "stay tuned" to the weather, because things could change going into the weekend.

He said things often change a few days out from a storm.

The weather service is forecasting a high of 36 and a low of 20 Thursday, Jan. 10, and a high of 33 and low of 19 Friday, Jan. 11.

For the weekend, the weather service is expecting a high of 32 and low of 22 Saturday followed by a high of 31 and low of 19 Sunday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/09/snow-possible-york-county-weekend/2528980002/