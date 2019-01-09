In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster, in blue, and the Great Bear roller coaster, in black, at the Hersheypark theme park in Hershey, Pa. Hersheypark and the neighboring ZooAmerica wildlife park closed due to flooding Monday, July 23, 2018, after three days of rain in the central and eastern parts of Pennsylvania that caused Spring Creek to flood and the nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage. (The Wyse Choice via AP) (Photo: Uncredited / AP)

HERSHEY – Hersheypark is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the park’s 23-acre, $150 million expansion project.

PennLive.com reports the Pennsylvania amusement park is hosting the ceremony for the planned Chocolatetown attraction Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Renovations include a new roller coaster that officials say will be the park’s “tallest, longest, fastest and sweetest” ever. The ride will be classified as a “hypercoaster” because it will rise over 200 feet.

The area will include a restaurant and bar, a confectionary kitchen and an ice cream parlor. Visitors will also be able to shop at a 10,000-square-foot store.

The famed Hersheypark entrance will be replaced with a new entrance closer to the Chocolate World visitor center.

Chocolatetown is expected to be complete by the 2020 season.

More: Hersheypark announces plans for $150M expansion, new coaster

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/09/hersheypark-host-groundbreaking-expansion-project/38867547/