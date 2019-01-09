LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

HERSHEY – Hersheypark is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the park’s 23-acre, $150 million expansion project.

PennLive.com reports the Pennsylvania amusement park is hosting the ceremony for the planned Chocolatetown attraction Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Renovations include a new roller coaster that officials say will be the park’s “tallest, longest, fastest and sweetest” ever. The ride will be classified as a “hypercoaster” because it will rise over 200 feet.

The area will include a restaurant and bar, a confectionary kitchen and an ice cream parlor. Visitors will also be able to shop at a 10,000-square-foot store.

The famed Hersheypark entrance will be replaced with a new entrance closer to the Chocolate World visitor center.

Chocolatetown is expected to be complete by the 2020 season.

