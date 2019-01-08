Doug Knight, seen here at a recent Peter Bottros concert, died on Friday, Jan. 4. (Photo courtesy of Randy Flaum) (Photo: Submitted)

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 11, for Douglas Knight, followed by a celebration of his life on Saturday evening.

Knight, a Red Lion resident and passionate advocate for the York community, died on Friday, Jan. 4. He was 46.

The memorial service will be held at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 251 E. Main St. in Dallastown, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m.

A celebration of Knight's "kick ass life" will be held Saturday, Jan. 12, at York Elks Lodge No. 213, 223 N. George St., York, according to his obituary. The time and other details will be released later.

In lieu of flowers, his wife, Korey Warner Knight, is asking those interested in honoring Knight to give to a nonprofit. Knight spent his career working in the nonprofit sector.

More: Douglas Knight, York City's 'cheerleader,' dies

There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help Knight's wife cover funeral expenses. As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, about $3,500 of the $10,000 goal was raised.

Knight was born in Mount Holly, New Jersey, and grew up in Scranton and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He graduated from Syracuse University and lived in Washington, D.C., for about 16 years before moving to the Red Lion area, according to his online bio.

He was the chief connector at Connect the Dots Movement, which gave him a platform to work with nonprofits and leaders to find creative ways to impact the community.

Kevin Schreiber, president and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance, said Knight was such a presence in the York community that it was difficult not to know him.

"Much has been said about his passion for the community and the city," Schreiber said. "I think it was really his passion for humanity and wanting to do good and certainly live a life well lived."

Knight was the kind of person who drew others to him with his positivity, Schreiber said, and it's that radiant positivity that Schreiber said he will miss most.

"He really was larger than life, and that’s evident in all of the lives and families and individuals he impacted in a positive way," Schreiber said.

York musician Peter Bottros agreed.

"He was a mentor, he was an inspiration, he was a cheerleader for the whole community," said Bottros, who worked closely with Knight. "To be honest with you, he never asked for anything in return, he just always gave and gave and gave — with an open heart."

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/08/yorks-cheerleader-services-celebrate-remember-larger-than-life-doug-knight/2511970002/