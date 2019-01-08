LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 11, for Douglas Knight, followed by a celebration of his life on Saturday evening. 

Knight, a Red Lion resident and passionate advocate for the York community, died on Friday, Jan. 4. He was 46. 

The memorial service will be held at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 251 E. Main St. in Dallastown, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. 

A celebration of Knight's "kick ass life" will be held Saturday, Jan. 12, at York Elks Lodge No. 213, 223 N. George St., York, according to his obituary. The time and other details will be released later. 

In lieu of flowers, his wife, Korey Warner Knight, is asking those interested in honoring Knight to give to a nonprofit. Knight spent his career working in the nonprofit sector.

More: Douglas Knight, York City's 'cheerleader,' dies

View Douglas Knight's Obituary on InYork.com and share memories

PHOTOS: York City 'cheerleader' Douglas Knight dies
Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Isabella "Captain" Spangler, 9, left, packs and stacks
Isabella "Captain" Spangler, 9, left, packs and stacks containers of salad with the assistance of Korey Knight, center, and Doug Knight, right, with Connect the Dots Movement, at YorKitchen in York City, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Volunteers representing local restaurants made enough carryout spaghetti dinners to serve 400 people. Spangler volunteered with her father, who owns Central Family Restaurant. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Doug Knight tells a story of cooking and tear gas during
Doug Knight tells a story of cooking and tear gas during the York StorySlam at Holy Hound Taproom, Tuesday January 19, 2016. (John A. Pavoncello - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Doug Knight, left, dances on stage with Adam McCallister during a recent Peter Bottros concert at The Pullo Center. Knight died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
Doug Knight, left, dances on stage with Adam McCallister during a recent Peter Bottros concert at The Pullo Center. Knight died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Courtesy of Randy Flaum
Kevin Schreiber, president of the York County Economic Alliance, took this photo of Douglas Knight, who waved rainbow "Pride" flags at the first Equality Fest in downtown York City. The festival was celebrated in 2014, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage was legal across the country. Knight, 46, died on Friday, Jan. 5.
Kevin Schreiber, president of the York County Economic Alliance, took this photo of Douglas Knight, who waved rainbow "Pride" flags at the first Equality Fest in downtown York City. The festival was celebrated in 2014, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage was legal across the country. Knight, 46, died on Friday, Jan. 5. Submitted
Doug Knight poses with a portrait of himself at artist Ophelia Chambliss' art show "Contiguous" at Marketview Arts. Knight died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
Doug Knight poses with a portrait of himself at artist Ophelia Chambliss' art show "Contiguous" at Marketview Arts. Knight died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Courtesy of Randy Flaum
Douglas Knight looks on as York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge's "Poor Richard" predicts an early spring during the 90th annual Groundhog Day event at York Elk Lodge 213 in York City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
Douglas Knight looks on as York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge's "Poor Richard" predicts an early spring during the 90th annual Groundhog Day event at York Elk Lodge 213 in York City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Knight, left, was a mentor to Bottros, center. They are pictured here with Adam McCallister at a recent concert.
Knight, left, was a mentor to Bottros, center. They are pictured here with Adam McCallister at a recent concert. (Photo courtesy of Peter Bottros) Submitted
Doug Knight, seen here at a recent Peter Bottros concert, died on Friday, Jan. 4.
Doug Knight, seen here at a recent Peter Bottros concert, died on Friday, Jan. 4. (Photo courtesy of Randy Flaum) Submitted
    There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help Knight's wife cover funeral expenses. As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, about $3,500 of the $10,000 goal was raised.

    Knight was born in Mount Holly, New Jersey, and grew up in Scranton and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He graduated from Syracuse University and lived in Washington, D.C., for about 16 years before moving to the Red Lion area, according to his online bio. 

    He was the chief connector at Connect the Dots Movement, which gave him a platform to work with nonprofits and leaders to find creative ways to impact the community.

    Kevin Schreiber, president and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance, said Knight was such a presence in the York community that it was difficult not to know him.

    "Much has been said about his passion for the community and the city," Schreiber said. "I think it was really his passion for humanity and wanting to do good and certainly live a life well lived."

    Knight was the kind of person who drew others to him with his positivity, Schreiber said, and it's that radiant positivity that Schreiber said he will miss most.

    "He really was larger than life, and that’s evident in all of the lives and families and individuals he impacted in a positive way," Schreiber said.

    York musician Peter Bottros agreed.

    "He was a mentor, he was an inspiration, he was a cheerleader for the whole community," said Bottros, who worked closely with Knight. "To be honest with you, he never asked for anything in return, he just always gave and gave and gave — with an open heart." 

