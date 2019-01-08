Michael Newsome, a West Manchester Township resident, serves on the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. (Photo: submitted)

West Manchester Township resident Michael Newsome officially took over the role of Gov. Tom Wolf's Secretary of Administration Monday, Jan. 7.

Wolf announced his pick in December, but Newsome began his cabinet position Monday. He will oversee the enterprise functions of human resources, information technology, continuity of government and record management.

Nearly 80,000 employees make up such areas of government, according to the Office of Administration website.

“I think my experience in business and having worked with the governor previously have prepared me to step into the role ...," Newsome said. "I welcome the opportunity to build upon the good work that has been done already and continue to make government work more effectively.”

Newsome also co-chairs the Pennsylvania Employees Benefit Trust Fund, which provides health benefits to 300,000 active and retired employees and their dependents, the website states.

Prior to his cabinet position, he served on the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for more than three years.

Newsome also isn't a new face to Wolf; he was the Wolf Organization's executive vice president and chief financial officer from 2004-15, from which he earned a spot as a finalist in the Central Penn Business Journal's CFO of the Year award in 2013.

Wolf said Newsome's financial and management experience, paired with his help in growing the governor's own kitchen product distributing business, makes him the man for the job.

"Michael's tremendous knowledge and experience will help my administration to continue modernizing state government, build our workforce to meet the needs of Pennsylvanians and deliver more efficient and effective services to the people of Pennsylvania," Wolf said.

In addition to the Wolf organization, Newsome worked as the controller for the York Daily Record from 1992-2004.

He also served on the boards of the York County Community Foundation; Memorial Health Systems Foundation; Crispus Attucks Charter School; York County Industrial Development Authority; and York County Heritage Trust.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

