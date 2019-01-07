. (Photo: "John A. Pavoncello", "John A. Pavoncello - jpavoncell)

York County residents could see asleet or freezing rain Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Craig Evanego, meteorologist for the weather service in State College, said there's a small chance that sleet or freezing rain could happen at the onset of rain the night of Monday, Jan. 7.

The weather service is expecting rain Monday night into the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Evanego said temperatures will rise overnight, so sleet or freezing rain is not likely to happen beyond the start of the rain Monday.

"It's mostly going to be rain for York County," Evanego said Monday morning.

North of York County could see worse conditions, according to the weather service.

Evanego said regions north of the county will be under a winter weather advisory Monday night.

Dauphin County is included in the advisory. The advisory, which goes into effect at 7 p.m., states snow and sleet accumulation of less than half an inch, and a light glaze of ice accumulation, could happen.

The weather service is forecasting a high of 35 and a low of 32 Monday, followed by a high of 51 and low of 34 Tuesday.

