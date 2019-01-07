Buy Photo Senator Mike Regan and York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, left, appear at a press conference Thursday, July 19, 2018, at the York County Administration Center, announcing Senate Bill 1222. The bill would establish sentencing guidelines for the trafficking of fentanyl. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

State Sen. Mike Regan, R-Dillsburg, has been appointed as the chairman of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee for this year's legislative session.

Regan has represented the 31st Senate District, which is composed of parts of Cumberland and northern York counties, since 2016. He previously represented the 92nd House District, now overseen by Rep. Dawn Keefer, from 2012-2016.

The senator addressed his appointment to lead the committee, which he formerly was a member of, in a Monday, Jan. 7, news release.

More: VIDEO: Dave Sunday, Sen. Mike Regan introduce fentanyl trafficking legislation

More: OPED: Regan thanks supporters of welfare reform bill

“I have been looking forward to the opportunity of having a larger role in the legislative process as a committee chairman,” Regan said. “Cumberland and York Counties have a large percentage of men and women who have proudly worn the uniform."

Regan, who served as a U.S. Marshal for more than two decades before retiring in 2011, also said his experience makes him look forward to protecting the state's residents.

"There isn’t a more important role of government than protecting its citizenry," he said. "I’m ready to work with my fellow legislators, constituents and residents across the state who serve and protect our commonwealth, our nation and our communities."

Regan has also served as the vice chairman of the Senate Communications & Technology Committee and as a member on the Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee; Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee; Law & Justice Committee; and State Government Committee.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

CLOSE Meet our staff: Logan Hullinger John Pavoncello, The York Dispatch

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/07/sen-mike-regan-appointed-chairman-veterans-affairs-and-emergency-preparedness-committee/2505372002/