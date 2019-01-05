Doug Knight, seen here at a recent Peter Bottros concert, died on Friday, Jan. 4. (Photo courtesy of Randy Flaum) (Photo: Submitted)

York City lost one its biggest champions on Friday, Jan. 4, according to friends of Douglas Knight.

"He was a mentor, he was an inspiration, he was a cheerleader for the whole community," said Peter Bottros, a musician who worked closely with Knight. "To be honest with you, he never asked for anything in return, he just always gave and gave and gave — with an open heart."

Knight died suddenly on Friday, Jan. 4.

Korey Warner Knight, his wife, said in a Facebook post that she came home from work on Friday to find her husband had died. She said Knight did not suffer.

Warner Knight said she will be sharing details for arrangements later.

Knight was born in Mount Holly, New Jersey and grew up in Scranton and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He graduated from Syracuse University and lived in Washington, D.C. for about 16 years before moving back to Pennsylvania, in the Red Lion area, according to his online bio.

He was the chief connector at Connect The Dots Movement, which gave him a platform to work with nonprofits and leaders to find creative ways to impact the community.

"Doug Knight was not selfish at all; he always made stuff for other people," said David Smith, owner of I-Ron-Ic Coffee Shop, where Knight met with many of his clients.

Buy Photo Knight is seen here at York's Poor Richard's Groundhog Day prediction in February, 2018. (Photo by Dawn J. Sagert) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

For Smith, Knight helped bring pedicabs to York. Knight also helped Smith put together a 275th Birthday Bash for York in 2016, including a free dinner on East Market Street and 3,000 candy bars with golden tickets, Smith said.

Smith was just one of the many people Knight helped. Knight was at the coffee shop "all the time," to help inspire others to reach achieve their dreams and goals, Smith said.

"He's the guy you shared your visions and dreams with. ... He just really makes you feel like, 'Wow, I can really do this.' He really believes in people," Bottros said.

I-Ron-Ic is where Knight and Bottros first met. Four years ago, the two met at the coffee shop and became fast friends, working together ever since, Bottros said.

"He was the guy I'd to go to ask anything I needed help with. He was the guy I'd go to and ask him and he was always there for me and to help as much as he can, as much as possible," he said.

Knight was often the MC at Bottros' concerts.

Knight, left, was a mentor to Bottros, center. They are pictured here with Adam McCallister at a recent concert. (Photo courtesy of Peter Bottros) (Photo: Submitted)

One of Bottros' fondest memories of Knight is of a recent November concert at the Penn State York's Pullo Family Performing Arts Center.

Minutes before Bottros went on stage, he, Knight and another co-host held hands and prayed, Bottros said.

"(Knight) gave another amazing speech, because he knew I was nervous before coming out, and he really just pumped me up," he said. "That was the last time we were together."

Moments like that were common, Bottros said. Knight was always making him smile.

"You just wanted to be around him, he inspired you. He was a mentor," Bottros said. "He just made everything good."

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/05/yorks-cheerleader-doug-knight-dies/2490004002/