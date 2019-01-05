Buy Photo Wedding logo (Photo: John A. Pavoncello - The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Brillhart, Christy

Gohn, Ronald

Harlacker, Benjamin

Sprenkle, David

Wertz, Thomas

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/05/local-obituaries-saturday-jan-5/2489925002/