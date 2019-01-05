.Columbia Gas logo (Photo: Columbia Gas)

Natural gas service has been restored to most Dallastown customers after an outage on Friday, Jan. 4, temporarily left about 260 customers without service.

All but 10 of those customers currently had service restored as of 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, according to a Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania news release.

Technicians are ready to perform safety checks and relight appliances; customers may call 1-888-460-4332 to schedule, according to the release.

A warming station was opened at 6 p.m. on Friday at St. John's Blymire Church, 1009 Blymire Road, for those affected by the outage, and Dallastown Fire Company at Rescue Fire Company No. 1 offered additional shelter, according to the release.



