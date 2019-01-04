Buy Photo The former York County office for U.S. Rep. Scott Perry located at 2209 East Market St. is shown in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. The location, now for sale, was vacated after the redistricting of Congressional maps reduced Perry's representation from all of York County to only Northern York County, which does not include the Springettsbury Township location. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A state Supreme Court decision last year divided York County into two congressional districts, but two months after the November election neither lawmaker has a local district office.

Representatives for both Lloyd Smucker and Scott Perry said neither Republican lawmaker could open offices in their new districts until Thursday, Jan. 3, when they took their oaths of office and the new district maps officially took effect.

Perry — who, like Smucker, was re-elected Nov. 6 — previously had a district office on East Market Street in Springettsbury Township, but he closed it last month because it's now in Smucker's district.

Smucker announced Thursday he will be opening offices in Red Lion and Hanover. Perry has yet to announce where will set up a new York County shop.

Local congressional district offices allow constituents to voice concerns to lawmakers, get updates about what's going on in their district and learn about legislation that affects them as well as other general services.

Smucker's offices: Smucker, who now represents southern York County in the newly-drawn 11th District, found his new locations prior to Thursday's swearing-in.

His Red Lion office will be located at 100 Redco Ave., and his Hanover office will be located at 118 Carlisle St., according to the release.

Smuckers staff will release phone numbers and other information when the office officially opens in coming weeks, the release states. For now, residents can contact Smucker's Washington, D.C. office at 202-225-2411 or his Lancaster office at 717-393-0667.

Buy Photo U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker speaks during a debate with challenger Jess King at Eastern York High School Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. The two are running for the 11th Congressional District seat. The event was sponsored by WGAL-TV and the York County Economic Alliance. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

“My biggest duty in Congress is listening to and working for my constituents,” Smucker said. “I am excited to continue to serve the people of Pennsylvania and am looking forward to working with my staff to assist them in any way we possibly can.”

The Republican previously represented the old 16th District, which covered parts of Lancaster, Chester and Berks counties.

No Perry office: Perry — whose 10th District includes northern York County, part of Cumberland County and all of Dauphin County — is in the process of finding a new York County office, according to his staff.

The Carroll Township resident previously represented the old 4th District, which included all of York and Adams counties as well as parts of Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

Perry's staff will post new office and contact information on Perry's website once it is open.For now, constituents seeking help can contact Perry's Washington, D.C., office at 202–225-5836 or the Wormleysburg office at 717-635–9504.

"Constituents may feel free to call either (of those numbers) with any requests for assistance," Brown said. "We're ready as always."

