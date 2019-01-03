Buy Photo York City Council members, from left, H. Michael Buckingham, Vice President Sandie Walker, President Henry Nixon, Judy Ritter-Dixon and Edquina Washington take the stage during a York City Council Town Hall Meeting at Logos Academy in York City, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A vote approving York City Mayor Michael Helfrich's pick for a new city business administrator was delayed after the city council requested additional information about the candidate.

The vote was set for the Wednesday, Jan. 2, meeting and pulled from the agenda.

Helfrich's choice is W. Glenn Steckman III, a former Reading official recently fired without explanation, according to the Reading Eagle.

Reached Thursday, Steckman said he is "not prepared to comment on anything right now until the council makes its decision."

Helfrich said human resources is still working on getting council members answers to some questions they had about Steckman. The delay was partially due to the holiday as well, he said.

Council President Henry Nixon said council members decided to hold off on the vote because "all discussions have not been complete."

Nixon said he had no specific comment on the candidate, adding that it's best not to discuss a personnel issue.

It is unknown when a future vote will be held, he said. "We'll see where this discussion takes us."

If approved by the city council, Steckman's starting salary will be $106,000, according to the draft resolution.

Steckman's nomination comes after five months of searching for a replacement for former business administrator Michael Doweary, who resigned in July. Deputy business administrator Tommy Williams stepped up as acting business administrator during the interim.

After receiving 27 applications and interviewing four candidates, Helfrich said Steckman was the most qualified.

Steckman was the former managing director for the city of Reading, a position he held starting in June 2016; he was one of three city employees fired the week of Sept. 18, according to the Reading Eagle.

The day after Steckman was terminated, he held a news conference saying the city of Reading "is now unstable," according to the Reading Eagle.

Neither Steckman nor Reading Mayor Wally Scott gave a reason as to why the city manager was let go, according to the Reading Eagle reports.

In other business: Also during Wednesday's meeting, the city council approved a $5,000 transfer of funds to cover a new flashing pedestrian sign on West Philadelphia Street in front of the parking garage.

The sign is needed and will hopefully cause drivers to "actually stop when folks are crossing the street," said Council Vice President Sandie Walker.

The council also approved a $200,000 grant awarded to the city by the Pennsylvania Department of Conversation and Natural Resources local stormwater program. The funding will go toward the restoration of Poorhouse Run, Walker said.

The council also approved a $180,000 grant awarded under the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Early Intervention Grant Program. The funding will go towards a capital needs assessment to look at evaluations for streets, parks and buildings throughout York City, Walker said.

