. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Dec. 12 through Dec. 27.

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected December 13, 2018

Sadhra Enterprises Inc., which owns a gas station convenience store in Windsor Township.

o Observed hot dogs and tornadoes being hot held on on a hot dog roller grill with internal temperatures below 135 degrees F. Internal temperatures are as follows: 1 hot dog 131 degrees F, 5 tornadoes 122 degrees F, 117 degrees F, 125 degrees F 123 degrees F and 117 degrees F. All were disposed, valued at $12 dollars.

o Observed Egg, Sausage Croissant sandwiches and Chicken Parmesan Sandwich being hot held inside a countertop customer self-service unit with an ambient air temperature of 132 degrees F. Internal temperatures of sandwiches were 123 degrees F, 125 degrees F and 115 degrees F. 5 sandwiches disposed, valued at $15 dollars.

o Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available.

o Food facility has test strips for quaternary ammonia, but only chlorine could be found on premises.

o Utensils (tongs at the hot dog roller) being used in contact with food are not being properly cleaned and sanitized prior to use or changed out every 4 hrs as required.

o A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. Compliance required by proof on enrollment in an approved course within 10 calendar days.

o Commercially processed foods (packaged Egg, Sausage Croissants and Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches) are not being reheated to at least 135 degrees F prior to being placed inside a countertop warming unit for consumer self-service. Sandwiches are rather being removed directly from refrigeration then placed in a customer self-service warmer unit that neither reheats or holds time temperature control for safety foods at 135 degrees F or higher.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

o Training. Employees are not trained in food safety as it relates to their assigned duties.

Note: This facility was deemed in compliance during an inspection on Dec. 27.

Inspected December 27, 2018

Royal Farms No. 126, Wrightsville

o Management on all levels failed in their duties and responsibilities as evident in this retail food facilities non-compliant inspection report. Immediate corrective action is required.

o Food protected from possible contamination during preparation. Observed a single incandescent light bulb lying on the countertop in food preparation areas.

o Observed dried, crusted potato debris on the cutting blades of the wall mounted potato cutter. Staff on duty stated that no potatoes were cut today.

o Wiping cloths were found soaking in quaternary ammonia sanitizing solution of less than 50 ppm (parts per million) at various locations.

o Water heater. On demand water heater frequently cuts-off and no longer produces hot water until staff de-energize and re-energize unit. Immediate corrective action is required.

o Exhaust system is not adequate. Grease laden vapors are not being removed from the interior of the building possibly due to newly installed frying/broasting units extend well beyond or outside the diameter of the existing exhaust hood. Immediate corrective action is required.

o Exhaust Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and/or grease, as evidenced by grease collecting on the walls, surrounding equipment, countertops and cabinets. Immediate corrective action is required.

o The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual ware washing equipment was 55°F, rather than not less than 110°F, as required. Water heater de-energized, re-energized then started producing hot water. Corrected on the spot.

o Equipment not maintained in good repair or proper adjustment. On demand water heater frequently cuts-off and will no longer produce hot water until staff realize the unit is not working then they must de-energize and re-energize unit to have the water heater produce hot water. Immediate corrective action is required.

o Potential for cross contamination. Touch points on sliding door handles on the hot holding cabinet, food hot holding drawers are extremely greasy to sight and touch.

o Potential for cross contamination. Exterior of cooking thermometers, thermometer storage sleeves and the storage rack attached to the chicken hot holding case are greasy to sight and touch.

o Non-food contact surfaces. Consumer eat or dine-in dining trays at the customer service counter are not clean to sight or touch.

o Non-food contact surfaces not clean to sight or touch. Cabinets, cabinet doors, countertops and the exterior surfaces of cooking or hot holding units in food preparation areas are coated with grease and are not clean to sight or touch.

o The hand wash sink located in the food preparation area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Water temperature 51 degrees F. On demand water heater de-energized, re-energized and heater started working. According to staff on duty, this is an ongoing issue.

In compliance:

Inspected December 12, 2018

o Wrightsville Steam Fire Engine Hose Co. No. 1, Wrightsville

o Subway Newberry Commons No. 22169, Newberry Township

o Ski Roundtop, Warrington Township

o Rutter’s No. 10, West Manchester Township

o Nittany Pizza, York Township

o Kreutz Creek Elementary School, Springettsbury Township

o Canadochly Elementary School, Lower Windsor Township

o Burger King No. 5547, West Manchester Township

Inspected December 13, 2018

o White Horse Diner, Jackson Township

o Weis Markets No. 240, Penn Township

o Vault Pizza and Grill, West Manchester Township

o Marco’s Pizza, West Manchester Township

o Hickory Farms No. 11329, Hanover

o Gift Riteway, York Township

o El Rodeo, Penn Township

o Dallastown Area Senior High School, York Township

o Dallastown Area Intermediate School, Springfield Township

o Burger King No. 1016, Penn Township

o Brew Vino, Dover Township

Inspected December 17, 2018

o York Grocery Outlet, Springettsbury Township

o Subway No. 2799, West Manchester Township

o Sinking Springs Elementary School, Manchester Township

o Roundtown Elementary School, Manchester Township

o Hoss’s Steak and Sea House No. 41, Penn Township

o The First Post, Springettsbury Township

o Dawn’s My Favorite Deli, Manchester Township

o Conewago Elementary School, Conewago Township

o Chick-Fil-A Restaurant, Springettsbury Township

o Beef Jerky Outlet, Manchester Township

Inspected December 18, 2018

o USA Gas & Tobacco Outlet, Dillsburg

o Marcello’s Pizza, Wrightsville

o Jersey Mike’s Subs, York Township

o Itza Wutza, Springettsbury Township

o Hanover Home Association, Hanover

o Girls Center, Hellam Township

o Dollar Tree No. 4336, Penn Township

o Chili’s Grill and Bar No. 1225, Springettsbury Township

o Central York High School, Springettsbury Township

o A Plus No. 40449H, Spring Garden Township

Inspected December 19, 2018

o Rutter’s No. 32, Dallastown

o North Hopewell-Winterstown Elementary School, Winterstown

o Mr. Q’s Family Skate Center, West Manchester Township

o Maple Shade Barn, Dillsburg

o Little Caesar’s Pizza, York Township

o Historic Dill’s Tavern and Plantation, Dillsburg

o Good 2 Go, Dallastown

o Dollar General No. 3569, Penn Township

o China One, Penn Township

o Chili’s Grill and Bar No. 1130, West Manchester Township

o Big Lot’s No. 1016, West Manchester Township

o Allen’s Natural Foods, Penn Township

Inspected December 20, 2018

o Weis Markets No. 104, York Township

o Sushi by Jay @ Weis Markets No. 104, York Township

o Kennie’s Market, Spring Grove

o Celebration Community Church, Franklin Township

o Wehrly’s Auction Service Inc., Codorus Township

o Rutter’s No. 59, Fawn Grove

o Rite Aid No. 11030, Shrewsbury

o Domino’s Pizza, Shrewsbury

Inspected December 21, 2018

o Winner’s Circle Lounge, Hanover

o Stoney Point JMC @ Amish Market of Hanover, Penn Township

o Stoltzfus Deli @ Amish Market of Hanover, Penn Township

o Sacred Heart Parish Center, Jackson Township

o Rite Aid No. 12999, Hanover

o Festive Board Deli, York Township

o Angelo’s Pizza and Subs, East Manchester Township

Inspected December 26, 2018

o Wal Mart Groceries No. 1823, Hanover

o Subway No. 34668 @ Walmart, Hanover

o Big Lot’s No. 1392, Penn Township

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/02/latest-york-county-food-inspections-two-out-compliance/2462500002/