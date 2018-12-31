LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These were the top 10 stories on yorkdispatch.com in 2018, starting with the most-read article of the year:

  1. Meteorologists: Florence could be 'disaster' for Pennsylvania
  2. Pennsylvania homes raided in investigation into mystery explosions
  3. Bullying not ruled out in Hanover teen's suicide
  4. Police: 4 killed in Paradise Twp. crash; Route 30 reopens
  5. Witness: Handcuffed man shot in back of police cruiser in Spring Grove
  6. Mom of slain teen arrested at York Hospital, not allowed to see son
  7. Springwood Golf Course: Bogey Macaw's out, White Rose Bar and Grill in
  8. WellSpan doctor involved in N.J. crash dies from injuries
  9. York band goes viral with hard rock 'Grinch' cover
  10. Police: SS Storm Chase co-founder defrauded bank of $5,300 before Hurricane Florence trip

 

