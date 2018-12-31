Top 10: What were you reading on yorkdispatch.com in 2018?
These were the top 10 stories on yorkdispatch.com in 2018, starting with the most-read article of the year:
- Meteorologists: Florence could be 'disaster' for Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania homes raided in investigation into mystery explosions
- Bullying not ruled out in Hanover teen's suicide
- Police: 4 killed in Paradise Twp. crash; Route 30 reopens
- Witness: Handcuffed man shot in back of police cruiser in Spring Grove
- Mom of slain teen arrested at York Hospital, not allowed to see son
- Springwood Golf Course: Bogey Macaw's out, White Rose Bar and Grill in
- WellSpan doctor involved in N.J. crash dies from injuries
- York band goes viral with hard rock 'Grinch' cover
- Police: SS Storm Chase co-founder defrauded bank of $5,300 before Hurricane Florence trip
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/31/what-were-you-reading-yorkdispatch-2018/2450698002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.