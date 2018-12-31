Top 10: Most popular yorkdispatch.com videos in 2018
Here are the top 10 videos you were watching on yorkdispatch.com in 2018, starting with No. 1:
York Hospital incident after homicide of Nylik Moore:
(WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE) This video, taken by the sister of homicide victim Nylik Moore, shows several of his family members being removed from York Hospital property by York City Police. Submitted
Damage from flash flooding on Accomac Road:
Damage from flash flooding on Accomac Road York Dispatch
Discrimination alleged at Grandview Golf Club:
A group of African American women were asked to leave, and police eventually called to enforce that request, at Grandview Golf Course on Saturday, April 21. Wochit
Hanover-area eagle lays first egg of the year:
A pair of Hanover-area eagles nesting near Codorus State park welcomed their first egg of the year at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. Watch the first reveal of the egg, as captured on the online 24-7 livestream, offered through a partnership among HDonTap, Comcast, Codorus State Park and the Pennsylvania Game Commission. (Video courtesy of HDonTap) Wochit
Firefighters battle blaze at former Weaver Piano building:
Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire in the former Weaver Piano & Organ Co. building at 127 N. Broad St. in York City.
Emergency vehicle procession escorts fallen firefighter:
A procession of police and fire vehicles escort a fallen York City Firefighter from Wellspan York Hospital.
Mount Rose Ave. construction:
Updated aerial tour of the Mount Rose Avenue - I 83 interchange construction John A. Pavoncello, York Dispatch
Press conference on Lower Chanceford homicide:
York County DA Dave Sunday (left), PSP Lt. Brandon Daniels (center) and lead investigator Trooper Jonathan Confer (right) discuss the homicide of Aaron Wollman.
Crews respond to scene of house explosion in Penn Township:
Hanover Area Fire and Rescue, along with crews from Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Co., Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, Porters Community Fire Co. and United Hook and Ladder Co. No. 33 respond to a reported house explosion in the 600 block of Baltimore Street in Penn Township Saturday, March 17. Wochit
Muddy Creek overflows in flash flood:
Muddy Creek in southeastern York County overflows during a flash flood on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Bil Bowden, York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.