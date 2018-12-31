LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Here are the most popular photo galleries on yorkdispatch.com in 2018, based on page views, starting with No. 1:

York county's most wanted:

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Police investigate Route 30 multiple-fatality accident:

    PHOTOS: Police investigate Route 30 multiple-fatality accident
    Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a
    Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a fatal accident on Route 30 east of Abbottstown Monday, April 30, 2018. Northern York County Regional Police said multiple people were killed Monday morning when a septic-hauling truck and a utility-type vehicle crashed on a rural stretch of Route 30 east of the Adams County border. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
    Chief York County Deputy Coroner Claude Stabley, center,
    Chief York County Deputy Coroner Claude Stabley, center, investigates the scene of a fatal accident on Route 30 east of Abbottstown Monday, April 30, 2018. Northern York County Regional Police said multiple people were killed Monday morning when a septic-hauling truck and a utility-type vehicle crashed on a rural stretch of Route 30 east of the Adams County border. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
    Police investigate the scene of a fatal accident on
    Police investigate the scene of a fatal accident on Route 30 east of Abbottstown Monday, April 30, 2018. Northern York County Regional Police said multiple people were killed Monday morning when a septic-hauling truck and a utility-type vehicle crashed on a rural stretch of Route 30 east of the Adams County border. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
    Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a
    Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a fatal accident on Route 30 east of Abbottstown Monday, April 30, 2018. Northern York County Regional Police said multiple people were killed Monday morning when a septic-hauling truck and a utility-type vehicle crashed on a rural stretch of Route 30 east of the Adams County border. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
    Police investigate the scene of a fatal accident on
    Police investigate the scene of a fatal accident on Route 30 east of Abbottstown Monday, April 30, 2018. Northern York County Regional Police said multiple people were killed Monday morning when a septic-hauling truck and a utility-type vehicle crashed on a rural stretch of Route 30 east of the Adams County border. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
    Police investigate the scene of a fatal accident on
    Police investigate the scene of a fatal accident on Route 30 east of Abbottstown Monday, April 30, 2018. Northern York County Regional Police said multiple people were killed Monday morning when a septic-hauling truck and a utility-type vehicle crashed on a rural stretch of Route 30 east of the Adams County border. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
    Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a
    Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a fatal accident on Route 30 east of Abbottstown Monday, April 30, 2018. Northern York County Regional Police said multiple people were killed Monday morning when a septic-hauling truck and a utility-type vehicle crashed on a rural stretch of Route 30 east of the Adams County border. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
    Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a
    Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a fatal accident on Route 30 east of Abbottstown Monday, April 30, 2018. Northern York County Regional Police said multiple people were killed Monday morning when a septic-hauling truck and a utility-type vehicle crashed on a rural stretch of Route 30 east of the Adams County border. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
    Police investigate the scene of a fatal accident on
    Police investigate the scene of a fatal accident on Route 30 east of Abbottstown Monday, April 30, 2018. Northern York County Regional Police said multiple people were killed Monday morning when a septic-hauling truck and a utility-type vehicle crashed on a rural stretch of Route 30 east of the Adams County border. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
    Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a
    Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a fatal accident on Route 30 east of Abbottstown Monday, April 30, 2018. Northern York County Regional Police said multiple people were killed Monday morning when a septic-hauling truck and a utility-type vehicle crashed on a rural stretch of Route 30 east of the Adams County border. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
      Dallastown area high school prom at Wyndham Garden York:

      PHOTOS: Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Dallastown sophomore Nautica Nolden, left, and senior
      Dallastown sophomore Nautica Nolden, left, and senior Devon Strong arrive in a 2017 Corvette Z06 for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown
      Students and their guests arrive for the Dallastown Area High School Prom at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
        York High Prom at Regents' Glen Country Club:

        PHOTOS: York High Prom at Regents' Glen Country Club
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School senior Aajiona Fells
        William Penn Senior High School senior Aajiona Fells is escorted by her son Anthony Sweet, 1, as students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School senior Aajiona Fells
        William Penn Senior High School senior Aajiona Fells is escorted by her son Anthony Sweet, 1, as students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        William Penn Senior High School students and their
        Buy Photo
        William Penn Senior High School students and their guests arrive for prom at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen

        Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

          Replay
          Autoplay