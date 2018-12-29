CLOSE

Community embraces during S.P.I.N. candlelight vigil for York City fallen firefighters.

Take a look back at the top York County news of 2018:

Firefighters killed: Thousands of people from all over York County and beyond filled the York Expo Center's Memorial Hall on March 28 to honor two York City firefighters who died in the line of duty a week earlier.

Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, were killed when a wall collapsed while they were at the former Weaver Piano & Organ Co. building at 127 N. Broad St. on March 22. 

They were the 12th and 13th members of York City Fire Department to fall in the line of duty, and the first since 1971.

More: Two York City firefighters killed in collapse at Weaver Piano Co. fire

PHOTOS: Public memorial service held for York City fallen firefighters
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Casey Flanscha with
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Casey Flanscha with a flag during the public memorial service for her husband, Ivan Flanscha, 50, and his fellow York City firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Flanscha and Anthony were both killed in the line of duty while still fighting hot spots in the Weaver Piano Co. building that had burned the day before. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
York City Fire Chief David Michaels speaks during Our
York City Fire Chief David Michaels speaks during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks during Our
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York City Fire Chief David Michaels, front, and York
York City Fire Chief David Michaels, front, and York City Mayor Michael Helfrich embrace after Michaels returns from the podium during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Symphony Chorus performs during Our Fallen Brothers
York Symphony Chorus performs during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Brooke Hoffman, left, is presented with a United States
Brooke Hoffman, left, is presented with a United States flag by Senator Bob Casey Jr. in honor of Hoffman's husband York City firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, who was killed in the line of duty on March 22, during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for held to honor Anthony as well as his fellow firefighter Ivan Flanscha, 50, in Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during Our Fallen
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
United States Senator Bob Casey Jr. speaks during Our
United States Senator Bob Casey Jr. speaks during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Casey Flanscha, left, and Brenda Mooney, lean into
Casey Flanscha, left, and Brenda Mooney, lean into one another after speaking about Ivan Flanscha, their husband and brother, respectively, during a public memorial service for the fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The firefighters were killed in the line of duty on March 22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Brenda Mooney, left, and Casey Flanscha share fond
Brenda Mooney, left, and Casey Flanscha share fond memories of Ivan Flanscha, their brother and husband, respectively, during a public memorial service for the fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The firefighters were killed in the line of duty on March 22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
United States Senator Bob Casey Jr. right, and Pennsylvania
United States Senator Bob Casey Jr. right, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for held to honor York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, in Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Rev. Kevin Shively, the York City Fire Department Chaplain,
Rev. Kevin Shively, the York City Fire Department Chaplain, speaks during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Rev. Aaron Anderson speaks during Our Fallen Brothers
Rev. Aaron Anderson speaks during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Sam Anthony speaks of his brother, Zachary Anthony,
Sam Anthony speaks of his brother, Zachary Anthony, during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Zachary Anthony, 29, and Ivan Flanscha, 50, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
International Association of Fire Fighters General
International Association of Fire Fighters General President Harold Schaitberger speaks during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Brooke Hoffman with
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Brooke Hoffman with a flag during the public memorial service for her husband, Zachary Anthony, 29, and his fellow York City firefighter Ivan Flanscha, 50, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Flanscha and Anthony were both killed in the line of duty while still fighting hot spots in the Weaver Piano Co. building that had burned the day before. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
United State Senator Bob Casey Jr., right, presents
United State Senator Bob Casey Jr., right, presents Casey Flanscha with a United States flag during the public memorial service for her husband, Ivan Flanscha, 50, and his fellow York City firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Flanscha and Anthony were both killed in the line of duty while still fighting hot spots in the Weaver Piano Co. building that had burned the day before. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Casey Flanscha, left, pauses after speaking about her
Casey Flanscha, left, pauses after speaking about her husband Ivan Flanscha during a public memorial service for he and fellow fallen York City firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The firefighters were killed in the line of duty on March 22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
    "Zach and Ivan are truly heroes," Gov. Tom Wolf told a crowd of more than 4,000 people Wednesday, March 28. He said there was no other way to describe them.

    Deadly year for York City first-responders: The firefighter deaths contributed to a tragic year for York County’s emergency responder community.

    In January, deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill, a 45-year-old York County resident, was killed while serving a warrant in Harrisburg. Also injured in the Jan. 18 shooting was U.S. Marshals Task Force member and York City Police Officer Kyle Pitts, who was shot in the right elbow.

    On May 10, York City Police Officer Alex Sable, 37, died when he suffered cardiac arrest while participating in a SWAT tactical training exercise May 6 in Baltimore County, Maryland.

    Dover Township fire police officer Grant Froman, 55, suffered a fatal heart attack June 6 while working on the fire department's traffic-control unit in his driveway.

    And on Christmas Day, Robert Kohler Sr., 58, of East Manchester Township, died after suffering a heart-related event on the job at the Northeastern Area EMS building.

    York City Mayor Michael Helfrich talks about Alex Sable, a York City Police officer who died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack during training on Sunday. Christopher Dornblaser, 717-505-5436/@YDDornblaser

    Yorkers battle for governor: May’s primary election set up a Yorker-versus-Yorker battle for Pennsylvania’s highest elected office.

    More: Battle of the businessmen: Wagner and Wolf highlight 2018 race

    It ended last month with Democrat Wolf beating brash Republican challenger — and fellow York countian — Scott Wagner, securing another for years in power, albeit with a GOP-controlled Legislature.

    The incumbent ran what analysts called a conservative campaign designed to limit mistakes and take advantage of Wagner's liabilities. Wolf refused to hold more than one debate, and his campaign worked to capitalize on Wagner's penchant for eyebrow-raising off-the-cuff comments.

    That included Wagner’s Facebook Live post late in the campaign advising Wolf to put on a catcher's mask because "I'm going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes."

    Scott Wagner tells Gov. Tom Wolf, 'I'm going to stomp all over your face' York Dispatch

    Epic flooding: A sudden, punishing Aug. 31 storm took York County off guard, destroying at least 22 roads and damaging at least another 22, according to county officials.

    At least a dozen structures were damaged, and some were completely destroyed, in the storm that dropped 5 to 10 inches of rain on parts of Lancaster, York and Lebanon counties late that afternoon.

    PHOTOS: Gov. Tom Wolf tours areas affected by flash flooding
    The property of Amy and Paul Nevin is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Flash flooding on Friday caused significant damage to the area. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    The property of Amy and Paul Nevin is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Flash flooding on Friday caused significant damage to the area. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    PEMA Director Rick Flinn, center left, looks on as Gov. Tom Wolf addresses media while touring the property of Amy and Paul Nevin that was damaged by flooding on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    PEMA Director Rick Flinn, center left, looks on as Gov. Tom Wolf addresses media while touring the property of Amy and Paul Nevin that was damaged by flooding on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Damage that occured during flash flooding is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Damage that occured during flash flooding is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Gov. Tom Wolf arrives for a press conference at the York County Office of Emergency Management in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Gov. Tom Wolf arrives for a press conference at the York County Office of Emergency Management in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    The property of Amy and Paul Nevin is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Flash flooding on Friday caused significant damage to the area. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    The property of Amy and Paul Nevin is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Flash flooding on Friday caused significant damage to the area. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Gov. Tom Wolf, right, looks on as Environmental Lawyer and Historic Conservation Consultant Michael Nixon, of Pittsburgh, shows photos of the flooding that damaged the property of Amy and Paul Nevin on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Gov. Tom Wolf, right, looks on as Environmental Lawyer and Historic Conservation Consultant Michael Nixon, of Pittsburgh, shows photos of the flooding that damaged the property of Amy and Paul Nevin on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    The property of Amy and Paul Nevin is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Flash flooding on Friday caused significant damage to the area. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    The property of Amy and Paul Nevin is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Flash flooding on Friday caused significant damage to the area. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Environmental Lawyer and Historic Conservation Consultant Michael Nixon, of Pittsburgh, center, looks on as Gov. Tom Wolf, right, talks to home co-owner Amy Nevin, while touring the Nevin property that was damaged by floodinig on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Donations are being accepted for the family at: gofundme.com/home-destroyed-by-flash-flood. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Environmental Lawyer and Historic Conservation Consultant Michael Nixon, of Pittsburgh, center, looks on as Gov. Tom Wolf, right, talks to home co-owner Amy Nevin, while touring the Nevin property that was damaged by floodinig on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Donations are being accepted for the family at: gofundme.com/home-destroyed-by-flash-flood. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    The property of Amy and Paul Nevin is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Flash flooding on Friday caused significant damage to the area. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    The property of Amy and Paul Nevin is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Flash flooding on Friday caused significant damage to the area. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    PEMA Director Rick Flinn, right, looks on as Gov. Tom Wolf addresses media during a press conference at the York County Office of Emergency Management in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    PEMA Director Rick Flinn, right, looks on as Gov. Tom Wolf addresses media during a press conference at the York County Office of Emergency Management in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Damage that occured during flash flooding is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Damage that occured during flash flooding is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Gov. Tom Wolf tours the property of Amy and Paul Nevin that was damaged by floodinig on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Gov. Tom Wolf tours the property of Amy and Paul Nevin that was damaged by floodinig on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Damage that occured during flash flooding is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Damage that occured during flash flooding is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Damage that occured during flash flooding is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Damage that occured during flash flooding is shown on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Gov. Tom Wolf addresses media during a press conference at the York County Office of Emergency Management in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Gov. Tom Wolf addresses media during a press conference at the York County Office of Emergency Management in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Gov. Tom Wolf tours the property of Amy and Paul Nevin that was damaged by floodinig on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Gov. Tom Wolf tours the property of Amy and Paul Nevin that was damaged by floodinig on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      More: PennDOT: Some York County roads will be closed for weeks

      The hardest-hit areas in York County were Hellam, Chanceford, Lower Chanceford, Hopewell, East Hopewell and Fawn townships, according to county spokesman Mark Walters.

      In October, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved a disaster declaration for York and Lancaster counties, making homeowners eligible for $240,000 in loans to repair or replace real estate and personal property damaged in the storm.

      Businesses and nonprofits could borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and assets. 

      Priest abuse report: A Pennsylvania grand jury report released Aug. 14 revealed stunning details of sex abuse allegations against about 300 priests throughout six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania, with some of the cases going back to the 1940s.

      Nineteen of the men named were assigned to churches in York County at some point during their careers. One of them was the Rev. Herbert Shank, who was assigned to St. Rose of Lima in York City from May 1984 until November 1994. 

      More: York DA asking for information about possible priest abuse

      More: Grand jury report details abuse allegations against 19 York County priests

      York County District Attorney Dave Sunday set up an email where people can submit tips, complaints and concerns about possible abuse, including past abuse, at the hands of clergy.

      "We're looking into this aggressively," he said.

      Mount Rose/I-83 nightmare: York County residents, businesses and lawmakers lost patience with the years-long Mount Rose Avenue/Interstate 83 interchange project in 2018.

      Frustration boiled over in August when the Maryland contractor began redoing already completed work on the overdue and overbudget project because it wasn’t up to specifications.

      More: 'I'm livid': Lawmakers seek public meeting on overdue, over-budget Mt. Rose/I-83 project

      Updated aerial tour of the Mount Rose Avenue - I 83 interchange construction John A. Pavoncello, York Dispatch

      "I'm livid," said state Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township.

      State Rep. Stan Saylor said he planned to introduce legislation to change the way Pennsylvania awards large construction contracts in light of the Mount Rose Avenue project, which he said was "endangering people every day."

      The work was supposed to be done in June, but a state Department of Transportation spokesman said it's now expected to wrap up in late 2019 or 2020.

      Bon-Ton closes: One of York County's oldest and best-known businesses closed for good when a group of liquidators submitted the winning bid in April during The Bon-Ton Stores' bankruptcy auction.

      The first store now operated by Bon-Ton opened in 1854, according to the company website. The Grumbacher family founded what became The Bon-Ton in York County in 1898, and its store at West Market and Beaver streets was a fixture in downtown York City for decades.

      More: Bon-Ton will close after liquidators win bankruptcy auction

      At the time of its closing, the chain had local stores at the York Galleria in Springettsbury Township, Queensgate Shopping Center in York Township and on Eisenhower Road in Hanover.

      Casino coming to York Galleria: Penn National announced in September it plans to place its first "mini-casino" in the former Sears store (which also closed in 2018) at Springettsbury Township's York Galleria mall.

      The Wyomissing-based company submitted the winning bid in January for the first of 10 “mini-casino” licenses. It paid $52.6 million, including license fee, for the opportunity to operate 750 slot machines and said it planned to pay another $2.5 million to operate 40 table games.

      Shoppers react to Penn National wanting to place a mini-casino in the York Galleria Mall. Jana Benscoter, 717-505-5438/@jbenz51

      More: How would 'Hollywood Casino York' affect Springettsbury Township?

      Penn National says the development of Hollywood Casino York is an overall investment of nearly $120 million, which includes the cost of the license. It will generate approximately 200 new permanent local jobs and more than 75 construction jobs, Penn National stated.  

      End of an era: The York City community lost several longtime leaders with the 2018 deaths of Voni Grimes, Ray Crenshaw and Clair Sexton.

      Grimes died Jan. 25 at age 95. He was the longtime director of business services at Penn State York, a founding member of several county organizations, including York County Parks and Recreation and Access-York, and became “one of York’s most influential leaders,” according to state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans.

      More: Farewell to York's 'Uncle Bus,' advocate and educator Voni Grimes

      More: 'God was his author': Community bids farewell to Ray Crenshaw

      More: Community and youth advocate Clair Sexton, aka Ahmad Seifullah, dies at 79

      Crenshaw, who died Dec. 9 at 86, was a longtime York City councilman remembered as a quiet, persistent pioneer who helped break down racial barriers in the community and fought for equality and justice.

      Sexton, who died Dec. 3 at age 79, turned his life around after a stint in prison and became president of the York NAACP, worked as a volunteer at Crispus Attucks Community Center and was a substance abuse and AIDS outreach counselor for York City's Community Progress Council.

      First state title: The West York community feted the high school girls’ volleyball team with a parade last month after the Bulldogs clinched their first state title Nov. 17 in Mechanicsburg.

      West York swept Warren High School in the championship game, capping a 28-1 season.

      PHOTOS: West York wins 3-0 in PIAA Girls' Volleyball Championship
      West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York's Gianna Krinock, left, pushes the ball across the net while Warren's Lydia Latimer defends during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York's Gianna Krinock, left, pushes the ball across the net while Warren's Lydia Latimer defends during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York's Alayna Harris, left, hits the ball across the net while Warren's Celia Chase, center, and Jordan Sitler defend during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York's Alayna Harris, left, hits the ball across the net while Warren's Celia Chase, center, and Jordan Sitler defend during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York's Lizzie Wood hits the ball across the net Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York's Lizzie Wood hits the ball across the net Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York head coach Joe Ramp, left, hugs Alayna Harris, as he hands out first place medals to his team following a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York head coach Joe Ramp, left, hugs Alayna Harris, as he hands out first place medals to his team following a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York's Kiersten Bowser, right, moves to block as Warren's Celia Chase hits the ball across the net during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York's Kiersten Bowser, right, moves to block as Warren's Celia Chase hits the ball across the net during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York's Taylor Morley, left, and Alayna Harris, right, move to block as Warren's Jordan Sitler hits the ball across the net during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York's Taylor Morley, left, and Alayna Harris, right, move to block as Warren's Jordan Sitler hits the ball across the net during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York Head Coach Joe Ramp during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action against Warren at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York Head Coach Joe Ramp during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action against Warren at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York Head Coach Joe Ramp during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action against Warren at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York Head Coach Joe Ramp during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action against Warren at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      From left, West York's Kambrie Hepler, Alyssa Zorbaugh and Alayna Harris embrace as they celebrate a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      From left, West York's Kambrie Hepler, Alyssa Zorbaugh and Alayna Harris embrace as they celebrate a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
      West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
        “This is a truly talented group,” head coach Joe Ramp said of his team, which saw three players named to the 3-A all-state team: 5-foot, 7-inch junior middle hitter Tesia Thomas; Julia Rill, a 5-foot-8 senior outside hitter; and Gianna Krinock, a 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter.

        Rill was earlier named the 2018 Y-A Division II Player of the Year.

        Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/29/york-countys-top-stories-2018/2439448002/