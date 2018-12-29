Local obituaries for Saturday, Dec. 29
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Buttrey, Wanda
Diehl, James
Galloway, Donald
Harling, Robert
Mathias, Mary
Myers, Patricia
Rawicz, Elizabeth
Steininger, Mary
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/29/local-obituaries-saturday-dec-29/2439406002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.