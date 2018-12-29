LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Buttrey, Wanda

Diehl, James

Galloway, Donald

Harling, Robert

Mathias, Mary

Myers, Patricia

Rawicz, Elizabeth

Steininger, Mary

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/29/local-obituaries-saturday-dec-29/2439406002/