Buy Photo York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks during an awards ceremony for city teachers at the York City School District Administration Building Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. According to the Pennsylvania Value Added Assessment, York City students throughout the district exceeded the standard for PA Academic Growth. â€œShining Starâ€ teachers were recognized during the event. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

After five months of searching, York Mayor Michael Helfrich's choice to fill the vacant city business administrator position is a former Reading official recently fired without explanation.

City council will vote on W. Glenn Steckman III's confirmation during its Wednesday, Jan 2, meeting, according to a draft agenda.

Steckman was the managing director for the city of Reading since June 2016, and was one of three city employees fired the week of Sept.18, according to the Reading Eagle.

He held a news conference the day after his termination, saying the city of Reading "is now unstable" and claiming the media was alerted to his firing before he was notified, according to the newspaper.

A number could not be reached to contact Steckman, and Reading officials did not return a call for comment.

At his news press conference, Steckman told reporters he was called late the night of Sept. 10 and asked to give immediate advice to a friend of Reading Mayor Wally Scott regarding a personal situation, according to the Eagle.

Steckman said he made the call, but he did not elaborate further, the newspaper reported.

Around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 12, Steckman said, Scott called to tell him he would be placed on administrative leave, according to the Eagle.

Before the press conference, Scott said he asked Steckman to release him of liability so he could explain to the public, according to the Reading Eagle. Scott also denied sending media copies of Steckman's termination letter, the newspaper reported.

Neither Scott nor Steckman gave a reason as to why Steckman was fired, according to the Reading Eagle.

'Most qualified': Helfrich said he would not comment on his potential new hire, but added that Steckman was chosen "because I thought he was the most qualified candidate."

The York City mayor said his administration received 27 applications. The search narrowed to six, and two of those candidates withdrew before interviews began.

The administration interviewed four candidates, he said.

'Personnel issue': York City Councilman H. Michael Buckingham said he could not comment on Steckman because "it's a personnel issue."

However, he said council has been discussing the candidate.

"I can't say what we are or are not aware of," Buckingham said. "We're in middle of that discussion."

The other four council members did not return calls for comment on Friday afternoon.

If approved by council members, Steckman's starting salary in York will be $106,000, according to the draft resolution.

Buy Photo York City Business Administrator and Bracey campaign surrogate Michael Doweary, front, debates York City mayoral candidate Michael Helfrich in Weinstock Lecture Hall at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The position: The York City business administrator's responsibilities include supervising and coordinating the administrative functions of all city departments, according to city officials.

Other duties include assisting the mayor in preparing the budget, administering a centralized purchasing system, supervising personnel policies and maintaining oversight of city expenditures.

Helfrich said the Reading city managing director position is similar to that of York's business administrator.

York City's position became vacant when former business administrator Michael Doweary resigned in July. Deputy business administrator Tommy Williams stepped up as acting business administrator during the interim.

Doweary's salary in 2018 was $110,000 after receiving a $16,000 raise approved in the 2018 budget vote. Helfrich, then council president, was one of two to vote down the budget citing the administration raises as his reason.

Wednesday's meeting will begin at 6 p.m., starting with a public comment section on non-agenda items.

