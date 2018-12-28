PennDOT (Photo: Submitted photo)

A new bridge that carries Route 216 traffic over Codorus Creek in southwestern York County opened on Thursday, Dec. 27, after being delayed more than two months due to heavy rain and flooding, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

The bridge, near the Village of Brodbecks at the Codorus-Manheim Township line, had been closed since April 2 for replacement, according to PennDOT.

Locally known as Blooming Grove Road, the section of Route 216 averages 3,700 vehicles daily, according to PennDOT.

It is one of three bridges PennDot contracted with Six M Company, Inc. for $3 million dollars. The other bridges include the Route 851 bridge over Swans Creek in Shrewsbury Township, which opened on Nov. 2, and the Route 216 bridge over Pierceville Run in Codorus Townnship, scheduled for construction in the spring of 2019.

