Rain could put a damper on York County's New Year's Eve celebrations, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

But the predicted precipitation won't hold up York City's planned festivities, including a DJ on Continental Square, fireworks at midnight and the traditional white rose drop, according to city spokesman Philip Given.

The city will hold the event rain or shine, he said.

York City special events coordinator Mary Yeaple said the city encourages residents to dress appropriately for the weather.

"If it rains, bring an umbrella," she said.

The weather service forecasts a 90 percent chance of rain during the day Monday, Dec. 31, and a 70 percent chance of rain at night.

About a half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain is expected for Monday, said Michael Colbert, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in State College.

The National Weather Service forecast also predicts a chance of showers before 7 p.m. on Friday, with precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch.

Saturday and Sunday likely will be sunny, with no rain predicted, according to the weather service.

New Years' Day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

