Work is set to begin in January on a $2.9 million project to improve the congested South George Street intersection near York Hospital and York College.

Chester County-based J.D. Eckman, Inc. will begin preparing for construction at Country Club Road/Rathton Road and South George Street on Jan. 14, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The section of Country Club Road, which becomes Rathton Road east of South George Street, averages nearly 20,000 vehicles per day, the department noted in a Dec. 28 news release.

York City Public Works Deputy Director Chaz Green said he frequently drives through the intersection and expects the construction to relieve the "bad" traffic currently plaguing the area.

"Especially in the evenings, it's heavily populated," he said. "The work that will be done is definitely needed and definitely going to help. It's a good thing for both the city and county."

Country Club Road is in Spring Garden Township, and Rathton Road in the area marks the boundary between the township and York City.

The contract includes replacing the bridge where Country Club Road runs over Tyler Run and widening the road in preparation for two westbound lanes to Fairview Drive.

Other construction includes installing a drainage pipe; inlet and sidewalk replacement; curb cut work to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act; roadway base repair; four-inch Superpave asphalt overlay after removing the top layer of asphalt; traffic signal upgrades; a new guide rail; and signs and pavement markings.

The project will not affect travel lanes between 6 and 8:30 a.m. and between 3:30 and 6 p.m., but pavement repair, bridge and draining work may lead to shifting traffic patterns and a single lane of travel in each direction in summer 2019, the release states.

The project is scheduled to be completed by September 2019.

