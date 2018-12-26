Buy Photo In this file photo, Dillsburg Area Pickle Committee member Deana Weaver poses with the Pickle family -- Mr. and Mrs. Pickle and Lil' Dill, top -- at the Citizen's Hose Fire Co. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015. (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A cold front halted Dillsburg's annual New Year's Eve festivities last year, but the borough's pickle drop tradition is set to return along with other events as Yorkers across the county celebrate the start of 2019.

The 25th Annual New Year's Eve Pickle Drop and fireworks display will finish off Dillsburg's New Year's eve events. The celebration will start at 4:30 p.m. and take place from South Baltimore Street to Hanover Street.

In addition to outdoor dancing and ice sculpture displays in the Dillsburg Square, there will be a Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank drive held at the Dillsburg Elementary School, 202 S. Chestnut St., from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Dillsburg will also have an earlier countdown, ending at 7 p.m., for children.

York City will have its own celebration downtown, with a DJ playing music on Continental Square starting at 10 p.m.

Then a fireworks display powered by Shipley Energy will kick off after the white rose drops at midnight. Noisemakers will be available while supplies last.

Buy Photo A white rose is suspended above Continental Square in anticipation of New Years Eve events in York City, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City will also have a Children's Countdown from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Voni Grimes Gym, 125 E. College Ave. In addition to an 8 p.m. balloon drop, the children's event will feature a dance party, inflatables, a magician, face painting, spin art and more.

Also in the city, the Appell Center for the Performing Arts will host a Rocky Horror Picture Show New Year's Eve Spectacular at the newly renovated Capitol Theatre. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

The Appell Center has hosted the event for a few years, but this will be the first time professional drag and burlesque performers from Baltimore and New York will be attending.

There will be a costume contest, a champagne toast at midnight, hors d'oeuvres and a ball dropping event.

Tickets start at $50, and can be purchased at tickets.appellcenter.org. There is also a limited number of VIP packages available, which include an open bar from 8:30 p.m. to midnight and a reserved seating in the first few rows.

Red Lion will host its 22nd annual New Year's eve celebration, culminating in a fireworks display at midnight in the square.

Throughout the evening, starting at 5 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 220 N. Charles St., there will be events at various spots in Red Lion.

The Red Lion Bus Co. will supply a shuttle service leaving from and returning to the Red Lion High School parking lot every 15 minutes, taking residents around the different events.

Activities will be hosted at the following venues: Anstine's Candy, 35 N. Main St., Red Brick Bakery, 55 N. Main St., Masonic Lodge, 23 W. High St. and Bethany UM Church, 121 W. Broadway.

There will also be a historical train display open from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at the train station.

In Hanover, Timeline Arcade, 22 Carlisle St., will host its fifth annual New Year's Eve event featuring the Pacman Drop.

There will also be food trucks, pizza, drinks and unlimited pinball and video gaming on more than 140 arcade games, according to a Facebook event.

Hallam will host First Night Hallam on New Year's Eve, starting at 7 p.m. The event will feature raffle prizes, bingo, live music, face painting and a magic show, according to a Facebook event.

