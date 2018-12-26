Joseph Dalessio (Photo: Submitted)

DEC. 26 UPDATE:

Northern York County Regional Police said Josepsh Dalessio had been found as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, and was being reunited with his family.

REPORTED EARLIER:

Police are asking for the public's help to find an elderly northern York County man who has been missing since Sunday, Dec. 23.

Joseph Dalessio, 86, of Franklin Township, was last seen about 8 p.m. at a home on South Mountain Road in the township, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Dalessio might be confused and could be at special risk of harm or injury, police said.

He is white, 5-feet-5, 240 pounds, with balding black hair and brown eyes, and he is driving a 2005 Ford 500 sedan, police said.

Anyone with information on Dalessio's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Or call 717-854-5571 to reach the York County 911 Center's Northern Regional Police dispatcher.

