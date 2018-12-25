As they have for the previous 170 years, the Glen Rock Carolers took to the borough's streets on Christmas morning.

The tradition dates back to 1848, when the first group filled the town with Old English carols all night long.

The Glen Rock Carolers began with five homesick men who had just come over from England, said Darryl Engler, a caroler for 47 years.

From there, membership grew and the route got longer, but the tradition has always remained "reminiscent of what happened back in the first year," he said.

About 1,000 residents were expected to come out at midnight Tuesday to watch the carolers begin, Engler said. The audience typically dwindles to 100 around 3 or 4 a.m. and grows a bit again when the carolers finish at the town Christmas tree as the sun comes up, he said.

