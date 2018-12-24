CLOSE

FestivICE 2018 in downtown York!

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York City's annual mid-January winter celebration is set to break records when it returns in 2019, featuring more ice sculptures than ever before. 

The three-day FestivICE event will showcase 20 ice sculptures during its run from Jan. 17 to 19 on Cherry Lane, the York Revolution announced in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 19. 

Of the 20 ice sculptures, 15 creations are sponsored by local businesses to support the Children's Aid Society. A portion of the sponsorship for each sculpture will be donated to the nonprofit, according to the release. 

The festival is put on by Eventbrite, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution, and is sponsored by York Traditions Bank. 

In addition to the ice sculptures, the FestivICE live ice-carving will return in 2019. 

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, artists from DiMartino Ice Co. will turn more than 20,000 pounds of ice into pieces of art. Sculptors will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his namesake holiday weekend through their creations, according to the release. 

Among the sculptures will be a 40-foot ice slide kids under 12 can ride for free, according to the release. 

The three-day celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, with family friendly events including the opening of the ice slide, a Make Your Own Superhero Cape event at Creative York, and a free screening of "The Incredibles" at the Capitol Theatre. 

Following Friday's all-day ice-carving, there will be a free silent disco party at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts Studio from 8 to 11 p.m. 

PHOTOS: FestivICE 2018
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Robert Higareda, of DiMartino Ice based in Jeanette,
Buy Photo
Robert Higareda, of DiMartino Ice based in Jeanette, carves a "Rocker Chick" ice scultpture during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aajahila James, 6, of York City, sleds down the ice
Buy Photo
Aajahila James, 6, of York City, sleds down the ice slide during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From left, August Black, 2, Dana Wiggins, Denita Wiggins,
Buy Photo
From left, August Black, 2, Dana Wiggins, Denita Wiggins, Kai Sepulveda, 4, and Janida Preston, 8, all of West York Borough, enjoy a s'mores by the fire on Beaver Street during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gabrielle Desenberg, 6, of Springettsbury Township,
Buy Photo
Gabrielle Desenberg, 6, of Springettsbury Township, sleds down the ice slide during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Clockwise, from top right, Lindsey Albright, and her
Buy Photo
Clockwise, from top right, Lindsey Albright, and her children Jaron Albright, 1, Makenna Albright, 5, and Kieran Albright, 3, and Blanton Amspacher, all of Red Lion, look on as the "Rocker Chick" ice sculpture is carved during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Blanton Amspacher, center, holds Makenna Albright,
Buy Photo
Blanton Amspacher, center, holds Makenna Albright, 5, left, and Kieran Albright, 3, all of Red Lion, as they watch the "Rocker Chick" ice sculpture being carved during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Robert Higareda, of DiMartino Ice based in Jeanette,
Buy Photo
Robert Higareda, of DiMartino Ice based in Jeanette, carves a "Rocker Chick" ice scultpture during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Robert Higareda, of DiMartino Ice based in Jeanette,
Buy Photo
Robert Higareda, of DiMartino Ice based in Jeanette, carves a "Rocker Chick" ice scultpture during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jennifer Raschke, back, holds her daughter Carolina
Buy Photo
Jennifer Raschke, back, holds her daughter Carolina Raschke, 5, both of Manchester Township, as they watch the carving of an ice sculpture during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Heather Hoskins, right, of West York Borough, takes
Buy Photo
Heather Hoskins, right, of West York Borough, takes a photo of her stepson Roman Verbitskiy, 9, during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sophia DeMaria, 4, left, and Bailie DeMaria, 6, both
Buy Photo
Sophia DeMaria, 4, left, and Bailie DeMaria, 6, both of Mountville in Lancaster County, enjoy a s'mores by the fire during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Raphael Zamora, 9, of Windsor Township, enjoys a s'mores
Buy Photo
Raphael Zamora, 9, of Windsor Township, enjoys a s'mores by the fire during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Yeti or Abominable Snowman, left, plays with Carolina
Buy Photo
The Yeti or Abominable Snowman, left, plays with Carolina Raschke, 5, of Manchester Township, during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A "Disco Dancer" sculpture during FestivICE 2018 in
Buy Photo
A "Disco Dancer" sculpture during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jared McAlister, of DiMartino Ice, based in Jeanette,
Buy Photo
Jared McAlister, of DiMartino Ice, based in Jeanette, works on his "Disco Dancer" sculpture during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
Buy Photo
FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Brenda Zamora, right, takes a photo of her husband
Buy Photo
Brenda Zamora, right, takes a photo of her husband Joel Zamora, left, with their son Raphael Zamora, 9, all of Windsor Township, during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Robert Higareda, of DiMartino Ice based in Jeanette,
Buy Photo
Robert Higareda, of DiMartino Ice based in Jeanette, carves a "Rocker Chick" ice scultpture during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
Buy Photo
FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Robert Higareda, of DiMartino Ice based in Jeanette,
Buy Photo
Robert Higareda, of DiMartino Ice based in Jeanette, carves a "Rocker Chick" ice scultpture during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jared McAlister, of DiMartino Ice, based in Jeanette,
Buy Photo
Jared McAlister, of DiMartino Ice, based in Jeanette, works on his "Disco Dancer" sculpture during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lindsey Albright, of Red Lion, holds her son Jaron
Buy Photo
Lindsey Albright, of Red Lion, holds her son Jaron Albright, 1, during FestivICE 2018 in York City, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The festival , created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of York Revolution, is in its fourth year. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Rounding out the weekend of events, York Flea will invite select vendors to offer handmade and vintage goods in Central Market from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19.

    On Saturday afternoon there will be more family friendly activities, including appearances by DownTown, the York Revolutions' mascot. The "Yeti Stomp" interactive dance will take place at the top of each hour between noon and 4 p.m.

    More: FestivICE returns to Downtown York in mid-January

    More: York breweries to debut first collaborative beer

    More: 171 years and counting for a Glen Rock Christmas tradition

    Those are just some of the winter activities Yorkers can look forward to. Additional events are still being added to the 2019 schedule, according to the release. Visit www.FestivICE.com for more information.

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/24/festivice-set-breafestivice-set-break-records-2019-k-records-2019/2364574002/