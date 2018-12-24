CLOSE FestivICE 2018 in downtown York!

York City's annual mid-January winter celebration is set to break records when it returns in 2019, featuring more ice sculptures than ever before.

The three-day FestivICE event will showcase 20 ice sculptures during its run from Jan. 17 to 19 on Cherry Lane, the York Revolution announced in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Of the 20 ice sculptures, 15 creations are sponsored by local businesses to support the Children's Aid Society. A portion of the sponsorship for each sculpture will be donated to the nonprofit, according to the release.

The festival is put on by Eventbrite, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution, and is sponsored by York Traditions Bank.

In addition to the ice sculptures, the FestivICE live ice-carving will return in 2019.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, artists from DiMartino Ice Co. will turn more than 20,000 pounds of ice into pieces of art. Sculptors will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his namesake holiday weekend through their creations, according to the release.

Among the sculptures will be a 40-foot ice slide kids under 12 can ride for free, according to the release.

The three-day celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, with family friendly events including the opening of the ice slide, a Make Your Own Superhero Cape event at Creative York, and a free screening of "The Incredibles" at the Capitol Theatre.

Following Friday's all-day ice-carving, there will be a free silent disco party at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts Studio from 8 to 11 p.m.

Rounding out the weekend of events, York Flea will invite select vendors to offer handmade and vintage goods in Central Market from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19.

On Saturday afternoon there will be more family friendly activities, including appearances by DownTown, the York Revolutions' mascot. The "Yeti Stomp" interactive dance will take place at the top of each hour between noon and 4 p.m.

Those are just some of the winter activities Yorkers can look forward to. Additional events are still being added to the 2019 schedule, according to the release. Visit www.FestivICE.com for more information.

