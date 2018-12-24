Buy Photo Nehemiah Branch, 1, and her mother Teresa of York enjoy a hot meal during A Christmas Smile at the Elks Club, Monday, December 24, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

For 16 years, volunteers have gathered at a York City Elks Lodge on Christmas Eve to prepare holiday meals for York's less fortunate.

A Christmas Smile was started by Jeff Crouse, a server and bartender from Coomb's Tavern.

Community and corporate donations enable the group of volunteers to provide a hot Christmas Eve meal and fellowship as well as gifts for the children.

While last year's event served about 300, organizers say at least 500 attended this year even at the Elks Lodge, 223 N. George St.

