Volunteers Tim Brouse, left of Shamokin Dam, and Mardue Strrong of Gettysburg, serve food during the 16th annual A Christmas Smile, Monday, December 24, 2018 at the Elks Club in York.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Elks Lodge on N. George St. opens their doors for the 16th annual A Christmas Smile, Monday, December 24, 2018. This year's event was in honor of York City fire fighters Ivan Flanscha and Zach Anthony.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.