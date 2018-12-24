PHOTOS: 16th annual A Christmas Smile
The Elks Lodge on N. George St. opens their doors for the 16th annual A Christmas Smile, Monday, December 24, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Volunteers Tim Brouse, left of Shamokin Dam, and Mardue Strrong of Gettysburg, serve food during the 16th annual A Christmas Smile, Monday, December 24, 2018 at the Elks Club in York. John A. Pavoncello photo
Nehemiah Branch, 1, and her mother Teresa of York enjoy a hot meal during A Christmas Smile at the Elks Club, Monday, December 24, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Elks Lodge on N. George St. opens their doors for the 16th annual A Christmas Smile, Monday, December 24, 2018. This year's event was in honor of York City fire fighters Ivan Flanscha and Zach Anthony. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Elks Lodge on N. George St. opens their doors for the 16th annual A Christmas Smile, Monday, December 24, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Arianna Bethune, 3, tries on a knitted had given to her during the 16th annual A Christmas Smile, Monday, December 24, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jake Keeney, left, and Matt Eckert hand out toiletries and other items during the 16th annual A Christmas Smile, Monday, December 24, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Matt Eckert, left, and Jake Keeney hand out toiletries and other items during the 16th annual A Christmas Smile, Monday, December 24, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    For 16 years, volunteers have gathered at a York City Elks Lodge on Christmas Eve to prepare holiday meals for York's less fortunate. 

    A Christmas Smile was started by Jeff Crouse, a server and bartender from Coomb's Tavern.

    Community and corporate donations enable the group of volunteers to provide a hot Christmas Eve meal and fellowship as well as gifts for the children.

    While last year's event served about 300, organizers say at least 500 attended this year even at the Elks Lodge, 223 N. George St.

