YWCA York (Photo: Submitted)

The YWCA will host a town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, to discuss home and community violence.

The community is invited to attend the discussion at YWCA York, 320 E. Market St.

A panel of experts in victim services, law enforcement and education, as well a legislative representatives, will discuss changes toward the prevention of violence in the community, according to a YWCA release.

The YWCA was not immediately available to confirm who will be speaking on the panel.

There will also be resource tables available at 6:30 p.m., before the event, and community members to speak with, according to the release.

