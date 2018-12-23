YWCA to host community violence discussion
The YWCA will host a town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, to discuss home and community violence.
The community is invited to attend the discussion at YWCA York, 320 E. Market St.
A panel of experts in victim services, law enforcement and education, as well a legislative representatives, will discuss changes toward the prevention of violence in the community, according to a YWCA release.
The YWCA was not immediately available to confirm who will be speaking on the panel.
There will also be resource tables available at 6:30 p.m., before the event, and community members to speak with, according to the release.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/23/ywca-host-community-violence-discussion/2396356002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.