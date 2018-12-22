Buy Photo Residents wait outside of the home at 804 Pennsylvania Avenue after firefighters extinguished a fire in a second floor room in York City, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Fire damaged the first and second floor of a York City home Saturday, Dec. 22, according to the York City Fire department.

The initial call at 10:35 a.m. reported a smoking air conditioning unit in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, said York City Fire Chief David Michaels.

When crews arrived on site, there was smoke and flames on the side of the building, he said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, according to the chief.

Michaels said nobody was injured in the fire and he does not know how many individuals were displaced.

Firefighters were able to rescue a kitten from the third floor of the home; there were no other pets inside, he said.

The department is investigating the cause of the fire, Michaels said.

