CLOSE A partial government shutdown began Saturday as lawmakers chase a new budget deal. Wochit, York Dispatch

Gettysburg National Military Park will be closed during the federal government shutdown, according to the National Park Service.

A notice on the park’s website Saturday stated it would be closed during the budget impasse, and the website would not be updated and might not reflect changes.

“For most parks, there will be no National Park Service-provided visitor services, such as restrooms, trash collection, facilities, or road maintenance,” the notice states.

