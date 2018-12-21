Buy Photo A car turns away from flooding on the West Branch of the Codorus Creek along West College Avenue in North Codorus Township on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Several roads intersecting with the branches of the Codorus Creek were closed in the area. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The state recently awarded more than $1 million to Hanover Borough and the York County Conservation District for stream-improvement projects allowing for reduced stormwater runoff pollution, improved stream banks and more.

The Wolf administration announced the grants, which came from the Growing Greener grant program, in a Wednesday, Dec. 19, press release.

The grant program is supported by the Environmental Stewardship Fund, which receives its funding from landfill tipping fees. The grants are commonly used to preserve farmland, clean up abandoned mines and protect and restore watersheds statewide.

Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell said the projects will reduce sediment and other pollution in waterways to "allow them to thrive again."

“Controlling and reducing stormwater runoff, and restoring and replanting stream banks, can lead to dramatic positive results for water quality,” McDonnell said.

Hanover will receive a $562,000 grant to develop a stormwater management plan for the Hanover School District that will entail soil restoration and the installment of a meadow full of native plants, the release states.

The plan is estimated to eliminate roughly 4,000 tons of sediment runoff and more than 50 pounds of combined nitrogen and phosphorous pollution annually.

The County Conservation District is receiving $509,000 to restore 1,000 feet of the west branch of the Codorus Creek, specifically to plant native grasses, shrubs and trees along the creek, the release continues.

It's estimated the project will reduce sediment runoff pollution by roughly 116 tons and nitrogen pollution by 312 points each year. Phosphorus pollution is also estimated to reduce by 210 pounds annually.

