The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Dec. 6 through Dec. 11.

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected December 11, 2018

o Burger King No. 5547, West Manchester Township

o Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Warm water not used.

o The hand wash sink located in the kitchen/food preparation area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Designated one basin of the three basin food preparation sink as hand wash sink properly supplied and with required signage.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Manager continued operations without hot water at the only designated hand wash sink located in the kitchen/food preparation area.

In compliance:

Inspected December 6, 2018

o Two Farms Inc. DBA Royal Farms No. 162, York City

o Community of Christ, Fawn Township

o Capt. Bob’s Crabs, Railroad

Inspected December 7, 2018

o Rutter’s No. 45, Stewartstown

o Eureka Fire Company, Stewartstown

Inspected December 10, 2018

o Yorkana Fire Company No. 38, Yorkana

o Sheetz No. 373, York Township

o Sheetz No. 615, York Township

o Rose Fire Company No. 1, New Freedom

o Pleasant View Elementary School, Windsor Township

o Papa John’s No. 4348, Hopewell Township

o Mazie Gable Elementary School, Red Lion

o Hickory Farms No. 11386, Springettsbury Township

o Friendship Hose Co. No. 1, Spring Grove

o Chick-Fil-A, Shrewsbury

o Asian JJ Panda, York Township

Inspected December 11, 2018

o Vault Pizza and Deli, Spring Garden Township

o Rite Aid No. 11027, Penn Township

o Family Dollar Store No. 3545, Hanover

