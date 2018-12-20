Buy Photo Sign Language interpreters Dawn Hartwell, left, and Jill Buracker talk while Josephine Buracker, 20 months, visits with Santa during Sign Language with Santa at Chick-fil-A in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, December 19, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Children learned an easy way to communicate the holiday spirit while visiting Santa during the Sign Language with Santa event on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Chick-fil-A in Springettsbury Township.

An interpreter and staff from Easterseals were on hand during the event, teaching children how to sign "Merry Christmas" as they visited with Santa. The interpreter was also on hand in case any hearing-challenged children came to tell Santa their gift list.

This was the first event for Easterseals with Chick-fil-A, according to Jessica Montour, development specialist. Montour said she hopes it becomes an annual event.

“We are proud to offer this special evening to individuals who are deaf and/or hard of hearing and to all children in central Pennsylvania.” stated Diane Flinchbaugh, Easterseals sign language interpreting coordinator.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/20/sign-language-santa-springetts-chick-fil/2374639002/