New state liquor store opens Thursday on Market Street
A new state liquor store is opening in downtown York City on Thursday, Dec. 20.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits at One West, 1 W. Market St., will hold a grand opening at 2 p.m., the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
The store's only other York City location, 131 N. Duke St., is now closed.
The new store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. It will closed on Sundays.
To celebrate the grand opening, Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Thursday will offer 10 percent off all in-store products between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., as well as wine and spirit tasting.
City spokesman Phillip Given thanked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for "their continued investment in the City of York."
