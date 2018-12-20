Buy Photo crash logo (John A. Pavoncello photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A Spring Grove-area woman was killed when she drove off the road and into several boulders in Jackson Township, police said.

Kayla Sheridan, 29, of Pigeon Hill Road in Jackson Township, was pronounced dead at York Hospital shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, by York County Deputy Coroner Matthew Groft, according to a news release from York County Coroner Pam Gay.

The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Packing House Road, west of Pigeon Hill Road, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Police said Sheridan was driving a 2004 Pontiac Vibe east on Packing House Road when the car traveled off the road and struck several large rocks.

Thrown from car: Gay said in a news release that the car rolled over after hitting the boulders, which caused Sheridan to be ejected.

She died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Gay's news release; Sheridan was not wearing a seat belt.

She was rushed to York Hospital by Spring Grove Ambulance, according to police, who said there were no passengers in the vehicle.

No autopsy is planned, Gay said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call Northern Regional Police at 717-292-3647, or call the department's tip line, 717-467-TELL.

Tipsters can also send information to tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/20/coroner-woman-thrown-killed-jackson-twp-crash/2375991002/