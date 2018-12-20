Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed Tuesday night when her truck struck a tree in North Hopewell Township.

The coroner's office said in a news release that the Rachel Shahan, 46, of East Hopewell Township, struck the tree in the area of Dunkard Valley Road and Swamp Road about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, lost control of her pickup truck and struck the tree, the release states. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner's office determined that the cause of death is multiple blunt-force trauma, with the manner accidental. There will not be an autopsy.

State police are investigating.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

