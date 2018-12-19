Buy Photo logo crash (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A woman was killed when her truck hit a tree Tuesday night in North Hopewell Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said in a news release that the woman struck the tree in the area of Dunkard Valley Road and Swamp Road at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, lost control and struck the tree, the release states. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner's office said identification and additional details will be released Wednesday.

State police are investigating.

