Buy Photo Kristin Phillips-Hill, R- Jacobus, defeated Democratic challenger Judith Higgins, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, to win the 23rd Senate seat. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Sen.-elect Kristin Phillips-Hill hasn't yet been sworn in to her seat representing the state's 28th District, but she has found her brick-and-mortar location to welcome her constituents.

Phillips-Hill's office, located at 6872 Susquehanna Trail, Springfield Township, just south of Jacobus, is now officially open, according to a Tuesday, Dec. 18, news release.

The Republican soon-to-be senator was previously the representative for the 93rd District for four years, but she ran and won her race last month to replace Scott Wagner, who vacated the seat to pursue an unsuccessful gubernatorial run.

More: Republican Phillips-Hill wins state Senate seat vacated by Wagner

More: 28th District Senate race profile: Higgins vs. Phillips-Hill

“I want to ensure that every resident of the 28th District has the opportunity to speak to me or a member of my staff to get answers to questions pertaining to state government and learn more about the services that are available through our office,” Phillips-Hill said.

Once the Legislature begins its 2019-2020 session on Jan. 2, she will be representing most of York County except for the northern municipalities and Penn and West Manheim townships.

The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents can contact the office at 717-741-4648, or utilize her online office at http://senatorkristin.com/.

Phillips-Hill also plans to hold satellite office hours in various communities in the district, but no dates have yet been set, the release states.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

CLOSE Meet our staff: Logan Hullinger John Pavoncello, The York Dispatch

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/19/sen-elect-kristin-phillips-hill-opens-springfield-township-office/2354332002/