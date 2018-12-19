Buy Photo Flood waters from the south branch of the Codorus Creek ripped the blacktop surface from Glatfelters Station Road in North Codorus Township, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Neighbors say the water lifted the road into the air around 7 a.m. and then broke it into chunks. John A. Pavoncello (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A flood watch has been issued for York County on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The flood watch will go into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, and continue until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21.

The weather service said widespread rainfall could cause 1 or 2 inches of rain Thursday night through Friday night.

The rainfall, combined with recent heavy rain and saturated ground conditions, will result in minor flooding, according to the weather service.

This will affect low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage, and moderate river rises could happen as well, which could lead to minor flooding of tributaries and smaller streams, the weather service said.

Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties also are included in the watch.

