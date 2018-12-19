NFL Films camera operator Matt Taylor shoots a segment for their program "The Football Life" featuring York County native and Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians at Brewvino, Sunday October 4, 2015. John A. Pavoncello - jpavoncello@yorkdispatch.com (Photo: John A. Pavoncello, John A. Pavoncello - jpavoncello)

The downtown York location of a handcrafted pizza restaurant will be closing on Sunday, Dec. 23.

BrewVino, 251 N. George St., announced it would permanently shut down in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Former York County Commissioner Steve Chronister is part of the team that opened the downtown location, the first of two BrewVino locations, more than four years ago.

BrewVino owners were not immediately available for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

"In 2014 we ventured to 251 N. George Street not knowing if 'another restaurant' was going to make it at that location," the post states. "We knew we had a concept that the City of York needed! We took a chance and made it to about 4.5 years at this location."

Staff from the downtown location will join BrewVino at the Dover Township location, at the Grandview Golf Club, 2779 Carlisle Road, according to the post.

BrewVino opened the restaurant at Grandview in 2016, and the Chronister family purchased the the Grandview Golf Club in 2017.

BrewVino's announcement comes on the heels of another downtown restaurant closure.

York Blue Moon, 361 W. Market St., abruptly closed its doors on Dec. 13. A handwritten sign on the front door announced the restaurant would be closed permanently.

