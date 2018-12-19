Pennsylvania State Capitol (Photo: logo)

York City will receive a total of $706,900 in tax credits for four community revitalization projects through a state assistance program, state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans announced on Monday, Dec. 17.

The funds approved through the Neighborhood Assistance Program will benefit Crispus Attucks Association, the YWCA of York and the Y Community Development Corp.

Other groups with York County ties will receive more than $1 million in credits, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.

A total of $18 million in tax credits were awarded through the program to support 136 community revitalization projects across the state, according to Wolf's office.

The Neighborhood Assistance Program encourages private sector investment into projects that aim to improve distresses communities, according to the governor's release.

“When we lift up our distressed communities, we lift up the entire commonwealth," Wolf said in the release.

York County: In addition to the city organizations, several York County projects will receive tax credits, according to a list of Neighborhood Assistance Program approvals in central Pennsylvania.

The York County Food Bank will receive $82,500 in tax credits, according to the list.

The Central PA Food Bank, in York and other surrounding counties, will receive $851,181 in tax credits, according to the list.

New Hope Ministries, in York and surrounding counties, will receive $190,000 in tax credits, according to the list.

York City: In York City, the Crispus Attucks Association will receive $337,500 funds to renovate dilapidated structures local residents will use for housing, according to Hill-Evans' release.

The YWCA of York will receive $219,400 in tax credits for community safety services and to support the last phase of renovations for the Voni Grimes Gym, according to Hill-Evans' release.

Buy Photo Basketball is played during an open gym session at the revitalized Voni Grimes Gym in York City after a ribbon cutting ceremony, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, marked the completion of a multi-year project at the community gym. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The renovated basketball court at the Voni Grimes Gym, 125 E. College Ave., was unveiled at the end of October.

The Y Community Development Corp. will use $150,000 in tax credits to proceed with the next phase of its urban park development, according to Hill-Evans' release.

“These credits will play a significant role in revitalizing neglected areas and providing affordable housing and community resources for those residents in need," Hill-Evans said in the release.



