Nearly two months after they came together to brew a collaborative beer, the six breweries in downtown York will debut their creation.

From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Liquid Hero Brewery, 50 E. North St., the brewers will celebrate the release of the York City Six Vol. 1: Pilsner.

The unique beer will be sold at all six breweries — Liquid Hero, Mudhook Brewing Co., Crystal Ball Brewing Co., Collusion Tap Works, Gift Horse Brewing Co. and Old Forge Brewing Co.

A dollar from each pint will be donated to the York City Police Department

To honor the occasion, Police Chief Troy Bankert will pour the first draft, according to a Facebook event.

The beer is a traditional German style pilsner, and it's the first of many the group plans to create, Collusion owner Jared Barnes said when the group created the brew in November.

The group aims to create a different brew each year, Barnes said.

