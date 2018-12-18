Buy Photo York Blue Moon has expanded to include both 361 and 355 W. Market St. in York City, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Co-owners Janine and Darrell Tobin opened the restaurant in 2006, and the expansion has been four years in the making, according to a press release issued by Downtown Inc. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

York Blue Moon restaurant closed its doors less than a year after unveiling a two-year expansion project.

A handwritten sign taped to the front door of Blue Moon, 361 W. Market St., said that as of Thursday, Dec. 13, it would be closed permanently. The downtown York restaurant's answering machine also announces its permanent closure.

Blue Moon owner and chef Darrell Tobin did not return a call for comment.

Blue Moon's renovations began in February 2016, five years after Tobin bought the adjacent building, which used to be an antique shop.

The restaurant celebrated the official project completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 29.

The project expanded the restaurant by 3,2000 square feet, adding a larger bar, 20 to 30 seats in the lounge space and 60 outdoor seats.

The Left Bank restaurant, 120 N. George St., announced it will accept gift certificates from both Blue Moon and The Accomac Inn, a Hellam Township restaurant that closed at the end of October.

The Left Bank will honor gift certificates up to $25 from the closed establishments.

Revival Social Club, 19 N. George St., also announced on its Facebook page that it will offer 50 percent of face value for all Blue Moon gift certificates.

The Left Bank also announced it would be hiring three of the Accomac Inn's former staff members.

Accomac Inn employees said after the sudden closing they had not been given a warning and had not been paid for the last two weeks of work.

