Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A Hanover man was standing in the middle of the street in Oxford Township Sunday night when he was fatally struck by a car, according to authorities.

Eastern Adams Regional Police said the man was struck by a vehicle in the 900 block of Hanover Street about 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16.

He was taken to Hanover Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. that day, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office identified the victim as 34-year-old Luis Armando Torres Arce.

More: Penn Twp. woman charged in fatal Hanover hit-and-run

More: Prison for Hanover-area man in child sex case

Incident: Police said Michael Calderone, 43, of McSherrystown, was driving a 2001 Buick Century southbound on Hanover Street when he struck something on the road.

Calderone pulled over and found Torres Arce laying on the highway, according to officials.

Police and EMS responded, and Torres Arce was taken to Hanover Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told authorities that Torres Arce was standing in the middle of the road facing north in the southbound lane, police said. He was wearing all black, making him hard to see at that time of night, and police said he made no attempt to move out of the way of the car.

Calderone told police he didn't see Torres Arce in the road because of the glare of the headlights from an oncoming vehicle, according to officials.

He told police he thought he had struck a deer, authorities said.

The coroner's office said there will not be an autopsy, but a routine toxicology was done.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/18/hanover-man-struck-killed-car-adams-county/2356371002/