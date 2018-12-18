Fire ripped through this home in the Meadow Run Mobile Home Park, 5145 Susquehanna Trail North in Conewago Twp. on Dec. 18, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

Fire crews remain at the scene of a Tuesday-morning trailer fire in Conewago Township.

The blaze was reported at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, according to the York County 911 Center.

It appears to have caused serious damage to a home in the Meadow Run Mobile Home Park, 5145 Susquehanna Trail North.

Northern York County Regional Police also responded to the scene.

