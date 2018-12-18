Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Fire crews still at scene of Conewago Twp. mobile-home fire
The blaze was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Dec. 18 at a trailer in the Meadow Run Mobile Home Park, officials said.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Fire crews still at scene of Conewago Twp. mobile-home fire
Fire crews remain at the scene of a Tuesday-morning trailer fire in Conewago Township.
The blaze was reported at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, according to the York County 911 Center.
It appears to have caused serious damage to a home in the Meadow Run Mobile Home Park, 5145 Susquehanna Trail North.
Northern York County Regional Police also responded to the scene.
Check back later for updates.
— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/18/fire-crews-still-scene-conewago-twp-mobile-home-fire/2347630002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.