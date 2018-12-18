Buy Photo Barb Schroeder, left, and Ray Scholwalter, both of Springettsbury Township, cross Market Street during First Friday in York City, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Downtown Inc and partners will light up a historic building in Continental Square as part of an effort to brighten the area and bring activity back to the space.

The facade of the Rupp Building, 2 W. Market St., will first be lit at a ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, Downtown Inc announced in a release on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The project is in partnership with the York County Community Foundation and Royal Square Development and Construction.

Downtown Inc is funding the $81,600 lighting project through a grant from the York County Community Foundation, according to the release.

It's similar to a lighting project previously done on the Northwestern Mutual building, 1 S. George St.

Downtown Inc is currently seeking funding and partnerships to light the remaining facades on Continental Square, according to the release.

The Northwestern Mutual building project was also funded through a York County Community Foundation grant of $63,309.

“These lighting projects have given Continental Square a more unified and welcoming appearance and go a long way to building the square into a downtown destination unto itself," said York County Community Foundation President and CEO Jane Conover.

More: Resident reports help York City keep streets lit

More: York breweries to debut first collaborative beer

The Rupp Building was built in 1892, designed by York architect J.A. Dempwolf. It is currently under renovation by Royal Square with plans for redevelopment, according to Downtown Inc.

“This lighting project is the next step in re-activating Continental Square, the heart of Downtown York and a key gathering place throughout the year,” said Downtown Inc CEO Silas Chamberlin.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/18/downtown-inc-light-up-historic-continental-square-building/2354344002/