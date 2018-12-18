Share This Story!
A crash is closing a lane on Interstate 83 northbound, according to 511pa.com.
A crash is closing a lane on Interstate 83 northbound, according to 511pa.com.
The website reported the multi-vehicle crash near the Queen Street exit just after 2:45 p.m.
York County 911 reported the crash with entrapment.
Check back later for updates.
