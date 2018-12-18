Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A crash is closing a lane on Interstate 83 northbound, according to 511pa.com.

The website reported the multi-vehicle crash near the Queen Street exit just after 2:45 p.m.

York County 911 reported the crash with entrapment.

Check back later for updates.

Multi vehicle crash on I-83 northbound at Exit 16B - PA 74 North/Queen St. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 18, 2018

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/18/crash-closing-lane-83-north/2352713002/