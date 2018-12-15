Local obituaries for Saturday, Dec 15
Click to read the full obituaries and sign the families' guest books.
Brownell, Robert
Leash, Doris
Murphy, Arthur
Riggs, Paulette
Riley, Dorothy
Sechrist, Sandra
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/15/local-obituaries-saturday-dec-15/2321903002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: