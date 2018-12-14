Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A York County Prison inmate undergoing medical treatment at York Hospital died during his care Thursday, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said in a news release that 66-year-old Marcus Powell, of York City, died at the hospital about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.

Powell, who had been undergoing medical treatment there for several weeks, experienced a medical event during his care Thursday afternoon, the release states.

He abruptly became unresponsive and never regained consciousness, despite medical intervention, the coroner's office said.

State police are investigating because Powell was in York County Prison custody at the time of his death.

A message for state police spokesman Trooper James Spencer seeking additional information the morning of Friday, Dec. 14, was not immediately returned.

Powell's autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Arrest: Powell was arrested in October for allegedly fighting with York Hospital staff. According to online court records, he had been an inmate at the prison since Oct. 12.

York City Police said Powell, a patient in the psychiatric unit, was at the hospital early Oct. 12, when a staff member noticed Powell had not changed his clothes when he had been asked to.

The employee asked Powell to change, and Powell said, "You want to go toe-to-toe?" officials said.

Marcus Powell (Photo: Submitted)

Powell then struck the staff member in the left side of the head, knocking him to the ground, court documents state.

Police said the man was treated at the emergency room for an inch-long laceration to the back of his left ear.

Powell was taken to a seclusion room, where he looked at a nurse and threatened her.

Police said Powell then looked at her and said, "You'll be the next one. You'll be on medical leave."

The nurse told police she was afraid Powell would seriously hurt her if he had the chance, documents state.

Powell was charged with aggravated assault and harassment. Powell was in York County Prison on $20,000 bail.

