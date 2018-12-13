Gaudenzia Inc. received $25,000 from the Memorial Health Fund. Pictured, from left, are Paula Ruanne, Central Region Program Director of Gaudenzia Inc., Lise Levin, Vice President of Community Investment at York County Community Foundation, and Jim Ingolio, Community Affairs manager at Gaudenzia. (Photo courtesy of the Memorial Health Fund) (Photo: Submitted)

Memorial Health Fund, a supporting organization of the York County Community Foundation, announced on Tuesday, Dec. 11, it awarded a total of $228,160 in grants to 13 York County organizations.

The largest grant, $50,000, was awarded to the York City Bureau of Health for Healthy Moms Healthy Babies - Mind Matters. The program is a home-based relational, personalized program that provides in-home counseling services to expectant or parenting women, according to the Memorial Health Fund release.

Memorial Health Fund also gave $3,580 to SpiriTrust Lutheran to provide vulnerable older adults with music therapy, according to the release.

Golden Connections Community Center Inc. received $7,239 to create an advanced training program specifically for older adults in York County, according to the release.

The York County Literary Council received $30,000 for its Healthcare Career Entry Level Training, according to the release.

The Susquehanna Valley Community Mental Health Services received about $19,845 for its Human Trafficking Education, Training and Treatment which provides mental health services at human trafficking shelters and educates the mental heath community on treatment, according to the release.

Gaudenzia Inc. received $15,000 for Gaudenzia Delta Outpatient Services, for licensed outpatients treatment for chemically dependent adults and adolescents in the Delta community, according to the release.

The York County Department of Veteran Affairs received $25,000 for the Higher Standard Project, a privately funded recovery home for veterans in Veterans Wellness Court undergoing treatment for substance abuse or trauma, according to the release.

Normandie Ridge received $10,000 for West Manchester Senior Life Trail and Nature Park. The nature park and walking trails are created with York's aging population in mind, according to the release.

The Susquehanna Area Senior Center received $7,000 for a Spectrum Fitness Program 60-100, aimed at helping the senior center create a fitness program with options to span the 60-99 age range, according to the release.

Communities in Schools of Pennsylvania received $15,000 for Hannah Penn Communities of Hope, which will connect students, parents, families and community members in the Hannah Penn area with resources, according to the release.

The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter received $10,000 for the South Central Region Care Services Enhancement Program, according to the release.

YWCA York received $22,946 for Protect Love Expansion, a multi-level dating violence prevention program launched in 2016 that will expand to Red Lion and Northern York County school districts, according to the release.

York Suburban Communities that Care received $2,280 for Wellness Yoga for Students, according to the release.

